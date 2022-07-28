Sportsmanship

The ongoing downfall of the greatest batter Virat Kohli is reprehended by every other cricketer. He is being criticised for not showing up his performance when his team needed it. Many retired cricketers attributed the decline of Kohli because of his ego and attitude.

Whilst his decline, Pakistan Captain Babar Azam came forward backing Kohli in a viral tweet to which Kholi responded with gratitude and best wishes. The tweets between rival nation players are lauded by the cricketers and fans. Moreover, there must be a bilateral series between the two nations which will further promote the sportsmanship among the two nations.

A KARIM BUGTI,

Sukkur.

More Stories
Letters

Political grace and sagacity

Cartoons

Cartoon

Columns

Prisoner of culture, not geography

Columns

Realistic economic indicators

Columns

Past in Perspective

Editorials

Protecting Kashmiris

Editorials

Gender Voting Gap

Letters

Punjab election results

Letters

Education for all

Letters

Unfortunate Sri Lanka crisis

1 of 761

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More