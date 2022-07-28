The ongoing downfall of the greatest batter Virat Kohli is reprehended by every other cricketer. He is being criticised for not showing up his performance when his team needed it. Many retired cricketers attributed the decline of Kohli because of his ego and attitude.

Whilst his decline, Pakistan Captain Babar Azam came forward backing Kohli in a viral tweet to which Kholi responded with gratitude and best wishes. The tweets between rival nation players are lauded by the cricketers and fans. Moreover, there must be a bilateral series between the two nations which will further promote the sportsmanship among the two nations.

A KARIM BUGTI,

Sukkur.