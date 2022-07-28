Sr journalist Salahuddin Abbasi elected as president APP Employees Union Sindh

KARACHI -In election of APP employees (CBA) Union Sindh on Wednesday senior journalist Salahuddin Abbasi was elected as president. The members of Associated Press of Pakistan Employees Union Sindh cast their vote in election 2022-23 at Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana simultaneously. Former Secretary General PFUJ Amin Yousuf as chairman of the election committee conducted the election process while other members included senior journalists Hassan Abbass, Shams Keerio and Nasir Sharif at Karachi. Member election committee Nasir Sheikh conducted the polling at Hyderabad, Rasheed Raza at Sukkur and Shahzad Ali at Larkana. Salahuddin Abbasi of democratic panel defeated Ittehad panel’s Ghulam Mustafa Aziz and was elected as president while Abdul Sattar Qureshi of Ittehad panel elected as general secretary by outnumbering democrat’s Ashiq Hussain Saand. Shahid Sheikh, Dr Sahib Oad, Nisar Ahmed Sheikh and Faheem Ahmed- all belonging to Democrats panels- were elected as vice president, joint secretary, press secretary and treasurer respectively by defeating their opponents. On 8 seats of managing committee democratic panel got their six members elected while two contestants of Ittehad panel also made their way to the committee. Chairman election committee Amin Yousuf while announcing the result felicitated the newly elected body and hoped that union will work for the welfare of its members.