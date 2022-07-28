Supreme Court’s autonomy has constitutional protection: Sheikh Rashid

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed has said that Supreme Court’s (SC) autonomy has constitutional protection, and its power can be increased but not decreased.

AML Head Sheikh Rasheed took to Twitter and said that the SC cannot be used at anyone’s will. Its anatomy has constitutional protection, he added.

He added that the Federal government can not impose Governor rule in Punjab. Overseas will get their right to vote and NAB amendments would be reversed, he said.

He claimed that the foreign reserves have gone down to Rs7 billion while the USD has spiked to Rs250. The government will be ousted before they can sell national assets, he added.

The former Interior Minister said that Punjab’s political garbage would be dumped into the trash. Nawaz Sharif would not return to Pakistan and general elections will be held in October or November, he predicted.