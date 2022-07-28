Three die in separate incidents in Larkana

LARKANA – Sepco’s assistant lineman was electrocuted when he was repairing power cables in Miro Khan on Wednesday.

According to police and victim’s collegues, Nazar Muhammad Tuinio was critically injured due to electrocution while repairing power cables in Miro Khan. He was rushed to Chandka Medical College Hospital in Larkana where he succumbed to his injuries. A mourning atmosphere prevailed in the victims house. In another incident, a 27-year old young man Irfan son of Qurban Buledi, a resident of Gulshan Haji Gahno Khano Colony within the limits of Allah Abad police station, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his home.

He was rushed to CMCH Larkana but he breathed his last. His father Qurban Buledi said that the widow of his deceased son had gone to her in-laws 10 days ago along with the children where her father did not allow her to return to her husband. After being dejected over this issue, he committed suicide.

In the third incident, a poverty-stricken man jumped into the Rice Canal with the intention to end his precious life due to poverty. People however saved his life. He was identified as Syed Riaz Shah, a resident of Mumtaz Colony, Larkana.

He told the media that due to monsoon rains, he remained unemployed and was unable to earn livelihood for his poor children, hence, his children were undergoing hunger so he could not see them dying of hunger. He said he had nothing at home to eat. He called for financial assistance to feed his children.