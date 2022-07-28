Top female athlete Sahib-e-Isra calls on Secretary Sports

LAHORE – Pakistan’s top female athlete Sahib-e-Isra called on Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz here at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday. It may be noted here that Sahib-e-Isra is preparing for upcoming Islamic Games scheduled to be held in Konya, Turkey from August 9 to 18. Secretary Sports Punjab said: “Sahib-e-Isra is a talented athlete and has potential to win medals for the country in international athletics events. The training issues of Sahib-e-Isra are being resolved. The training, nutrition and other facilities have been arranged in Punjab Stadium for the top athlete.”