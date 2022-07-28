Traffic police issued 2,592 fine tickets in a month for using pressure horns

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Capital Traffic Police has issued fine tickets to owners of 2,592 vehicles during last one month for using pressure horns causing environmental pollution in the capital, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He said ICTP has intensified the crackdown to protect the environment, and as a result, 1,443 vehicles with pressure horns and 1,149 smoke-emitting vehicles received fines, said a police spokesman on Wednesday.

Following the directions of the Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, strict action has been initiated against those vehicles involved in environmental pollution. As per his directions, ICTP has intensified campaign against smoke emitting vehicles for purpose of environment protection.

All Zonal DSPs have been directed for strict action against vehicles involved in polluting environment while SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer is supervising these efforts himself.

Mobile squads of ICTP have been formed to implement the campaign against the smoke-emitting vehicles. These squads patrol in various areas and fine those vehicles involved in noise pollution and emitting smoke.

SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer said that ICTP is also working against smoke emitting vehicles and special squads are working to check environmental pollution. He said that purpose of these efforts is not to take punitive measure against anyone but to ensure road safety and discipline by making citizens more law abiding.

He said that special squads of ICTP has been constituted as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan to conduct regular checking and fining vehicles involved in creating noise pollution or other environmental pollution in the city. The purpose of this whole practice is to provide clean environment to citizens and ensure safety to their health, the SSP (Traffic) maintained.