Ulema meet IGP, present suggestions for Muharram security

KARACHI – A 20-member delegation comprising Shia Ulema and Zakreen on Wednesday called on Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh at the Central Police Office in Karachi and discussed the contingency plan to be devised for security of Muharram-ul-Haram and Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). They presented him further necessary suggestions in this regard.

The delegation expressed its full satisfaction over the foolproof security arrangements included in the contingency plan from 1st to 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram this year and the overall security measures adopted under it. They also assured their full cooperation to the police.

The delegation also assured that they would not only boost the atmosphere of mutual love, brotherhood and fraternity but also strengthen the mutual cooperation by taking measures like promoting of inter-faith harmony at the district levels. Individual and collective efforts will also be ensured in this regard, the delegation further assured.

IGP Sindh directed Zonal DIGs and District SSPs of Karachi to ensure foolproof security to all processions and Majalis from Ist to 10th Muharram besides paying special focus on coordination with Sindh Rangers and other law enforcement and intelligence agencies, while the suggestions of Shia and Sunni scholars and Zakreens must be sought included in the Muharram contingency plan.

TheIGP told the participants that we have to promote good behavior towards people at all levels and strengthen patience and endurance at individual and collective levels, which are undoubtedly required for real peace and prosperity.

At the end of the meeting, the participants of the delegation jointly prayed for the development, prosperity and integrity of the country and the people.

Additional IG Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho, DIG Headquarters Sindh, and DIG Traffic Karachi also briefed the meeting about Muharram security and traffic measures. The meeting was also attended by DIG South, DIG West, SSP East and AIG Operations Sindh.