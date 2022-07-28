Update on Karachi weather: Latest forecast

Parts of the metropolis received heavy to moderate rainfall in the wee hours of Thursday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) latest weather forecast indicating more rain in Karachi today.

The areas that received rainfall included Korangi, Landhi, Sharae Faisal, Azizabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, II Chundrigar Road, and Saddar.

Due to rainfall, water accumulated in different areas of the city, causing problems for commuters.

Meanwhile, the PMD has forecast more rainfall in Sindh, including Karachi.

“The low-pressure area causing widespread heavy rains in Sindh has moved westward, towards the Oman coast. The low over west Rajasthan, India now lies over northwest Rajasthan & adjoining northeast Sindh,” PMD wrote on Twitter.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with thunderstorms are likely to hit Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Kambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki, and Kashmore district over the next 2-3 days.

The Met office has forecast light and moderate rain in Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Mirpurkhas today.

