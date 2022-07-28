Agencies

Yasin Malik’s health deteriorates in Tihar Jail, shifted to hospital

ISLAMABAD – Illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik was shifted to a hospital on Wednesday after his health deteriorated at New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail where he was on a hunger strike for past many days. According to Kashmir Media Service, Yasin Malik was shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi this evening by the authorities after he remained on an indefinite hunger strike since Friday (July 22). He stopped eating food since 22 July saying that his case was not being investigated properly. Yasin Malik has refused to eat on Friday and declared an indefinite hunger strike.  Initially, the jail officials met with him and tried to convince him to end his hunger strike but he categorically refused. From 24 July, he was on intravenous fluid. Malik was sentenced by a special court of India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency in Delhi this year for life imprisonment in false cases registered against him.

 

