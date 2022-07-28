Zaheer’ mother apologized to the parents of Dua Zahra

Zaheer Ahmed’s mother, issued an apology to Dua Zahra’s parents, saying she knows how much her parents were distressed after their daughter left her home.

Speaking during a press conference along with her family, Zaheer’s mother Noor Bibi said that both her sons are in danger and urged that they should be moved to Lahore as soon as possible.

Noor Bibi then requested the authorities to produce Zaheer in the local court and the verdict should be given by the same court.