FM Bilawal meets Kyrgyz counterpart on sideline of SCO meeting

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday underscored close cooperation between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan at bilateral and multilateral fora including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

During the bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev Moldokanovich held on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the SCO (SCO-CFM) in Tashkent, the foreign minister said the Pak-Kyrgyz ties demonstrated the commonality of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Bilawal Bhutto felicitated his counterpart on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.

He underlined the importance of regular convening of formal mechanisms, between the two countries, in particular, Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) and Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC).

He also emphasized the importance of renewed focus on the important road and energy connectivity projects such as CASA-1000 and the Quadrilateral Agreement on Traffic-in-Transit (QATT). The two ministers agreed to remain in regular contact.

