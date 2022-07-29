News Desk

PM Shehbaz appoints Dr Mukhtar Ahmed as HEC chairman

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday appointed Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed as the chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Geo News reported.

According to the details available, Ahmed has been appointed for two years.

He has served as the HEC chairman before while Ahmed also held the office of the HEC executive director previously.

“The prime minister has seen and, while considering the recommendations of the Search Committee, has been pleased to approve the appointment of Prof Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed out of the panel proposed,” the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office read.

The notification also mentioned that the terms and conditions of the appointment of Dr. Ahmed shall be settled separately.

Furthermore, the premier directed that necessary action shall be taken accordingly.

1 of 8,708

