10,000 cops to shield Muharram processions in Islamabad: IGP

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad police have made a comprehensive security plan to guard the mourning processions of Muharram in the district, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

He said as many as 10,000 well-equipped police personnel will perform security duties adding that the security arrangements were discussed in a meeting presided over by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha. The meeting was attended among others by Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), SSP (Investigation) and all Zonal Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional police officers and SHOs.

The DIG (Operations) directed all police officials to ensure elaborate security plans and supervise all security arrangements themselves.

He said that additional deployment should be ensured to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city while special squads to be constituted for strict patrolling.

He also directed all police officials to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organizers of Majalis and processions in Muharram. He directed to issue special cards to police officials deputed for security of religious gatherings and Imambargahs.

Mr. Sohail Zafar Chatha directed for strict security arrangements on gatherings and special checking of participants.

Strict vigilance should be maintained through safe city cameras and entrance of all types of vehicles in the surroundings of Imambargahs be prohibited. He asked to place barbed wires near venues of gatherings, adding that jawans of police should be deployed at rooftops of buildings on the way of routes.

He said that it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking of participants of Majalis and processions through metal detectors. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police, the DIG (Operations) maintained.

He directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff. The DIG (Operations) said that walk-through gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of Majalis and processions and it should be covered through a large strength of policemen.

He said it is their top priority to ensure protection of the lives and property of the citizens and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi also unveiled Traffic plan to facilitate the mourners and other citizens during Muharram.

According to CTP spokesman SI Kashif Saroosh, a total of 1,000 officers and wardens will perform duty in the city to ease the traffic flow.

He said that diversions would also be installed to divert traffic on alternative routes adding that Chief Traffic Officer Navid Irshad also paid a visit to routes of main processions and reviewed the security arrangements.

He said all the roads leading to routes of processions be blocked by the traffic police in order to ensure foolproof security.

“All the parking lots are to be set up some 500 yards away from processions,” the spokesman said.