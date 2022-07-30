Agencies

11 dead, 4 injured as train ploughs into minibus in Bangladesh

DHAKA – At least 11 people were killed when a train ploughed into a tourist minibus on Friday at a rail crossing in southeast Bangladesh.
At least three people were critically injured in the accident at Bangladesh’s Chattogram district, some 242 km southeast of capital Dhaka, at about 1:45 p.m. local time, Kabir Hossain, officer-in-Charge of local Mirsharai police station, told Xinhua.
One of the passengers miraculously remains unscathed after being hit by the train, he added.
He further said the train en route to seaport city Chattogram from Dhaka rammed into the passenger minibus at a level crossing.
“All the 11 dead including the driver were on the microbus,” said the police official, adding that all of them were tourists heading towards the Khoiyachora waterfall in Mirsharai area in the Chattogram district.
The minibus climbed onto the track ignoring signal, Ansar Ali, a railway official, told the reporters. He said though the gateman had lowered the bar at the crossing, the bus pushed through it.

