2 killed, 4 injured as roof caves in

MARDAN – A brother and sister died while their mother and three other sisters got injured in a roof collapse inci­dent, while one house totally damaged and five oth­ers partially damaged due to heavy rains in Mardan district.

The additional deputy commissioner (ADC) said that roof of the house of Itbar Khan collapsed at Mazdoorabad, Takhatbhai. As a result Nauman 14, son of Itbar Khan, daughter Romaisa age 3 died, while his wife and three daughters Maryam, Sarah, and Maria got injured. Rescue 1122 shifted the in­jured to THQ hospital Takhatbhai.

It may be noted that the rain water inundated houses and shops in Mardan, Takhatbhai, Rustam, Katlang and Garhi Kapura tehsil. The heavy rain wa­ter flooded the roads and streets. The heavy rain also damaged crops in different parts of the district.

Meanwhile, at least four peoples were injured due to recent rains and flash floods in Ghalanai, Mo­hmand tribal district here on Friday afternoon, locals informed. Flash floods destroyed crops in Ato-khel area of Halimzai tehsil. Several rooms and boundary walls of the houses were damaged during the heavy rains and flood while crops of maize, coriander and others vegetables on hundreds of acres were de­stroyed in the area.