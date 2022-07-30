Our Staff Reporter

3rd Combaxx Sports National Jr Squash reaches semis stage

LAHORE – The quarterfinal matches were decided in the 3rd Combaxx Sports National Junior Squash Championship 2022 being organized by Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Karachi at the RK-JK Squash Complex.
In the boys U-13 quarterfinals, Ahmed (PAF), Noman (PAF), Abdul Ahad and Huzaifa Shahid (SD) emerged as winners. Earlier in the boys U-13 second round matches, Ahmed (PAF), Rehan (Pb), Nouman (PAF), Umar (SD), Rehan Alamgir (PAF), Abdul Ahad (SD), Haris (SD) and Huzaifa (SD) emerged as winners.
In the boys U-15 quarterfinals, Azan Ali (Army), Ibrahim (PAF), Mubeen (KP) and Umair (KP) were victorious. Earlier in the boys U-15 second round matches, Azan Ali (Army), M Hamza (PAF), Usman Tahir (PB), Hassan Fahim (KP), Mustafa Irfan (PAF), Mubeen Khan (PAF), Haris Zahid (PAF) and Malik Asim (KP) were victorious.
In the boys U-19 quarterfinals, Mutahir (KP), Huzaifa (SD), Azan (PAF) and Junaid (Pb) were triumphant. Earlier in the boys U-19 second round matches, Mutahir Ali Shah (KP), Kaleemullah (Pb), Huzaifa Ibrahim (SD), Anas Dilsahd (Navy), Azan Khalil (PAF), Abdullah Rasheed (Pb), Huraira Zafar (SD) and Junaid (Pb) were triumphant.
In the girls U-19 quarterfinals, Mehwish (KP), Zohra Abdullah (KP), Manahil (KP) and Zainab Khan (Army) recorded victories. In the girls U-19 second round matches, Mehwish (KP), Sunzil Safdar (SD), Sehrish (KP), Zoha Abdullah (KP), Wajiha Altaf (KP), Manahil (KP), Mahnoor Aki (KP) and Zainab Khan (Army) were the winners.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Muqam directs USC to set up more sale points to provide subsidised flour

Islamabad

Armed dacoits loot expatriate

National

August 5, 2019 added to plight of Kashmiris

Business

KP CM announces relief package for flood-hit people of Balochistan

Islamabad

Pak Navy ship Taimur visits Cambodia

Business

IMF trims global growth forecasts as ‘outlook has darkened significantly’

Business

CDNS sets target of Rs55 billion for Islamic investment in FY2022-23

Entertainment

Wagatha Christie trial: Rebekah Vardy loses libel case against Coleen Rooney

Business

Pakistan Auto Show 2022 to attract over 100,000 visitors

Entertainment

Will Smith is ‘deeply remorseful’ about slapping Chris Rock

1 of 3,576

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More