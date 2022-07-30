Acceptance of PTI MPs’ resignations by NA speaker unconstitutional: Qasim Suri

Suri says NA speaker’s decision unlawful and unconstitutional as resignations can never be approved in parts.

ISLAMABAD – Former deputy speaker National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Balochistan chapter President Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday termed the move of National Assembly speaker to accept resignations OF 11 pti MNAs’ completely unjustifiable and unconstitutional.

In a statement issued here following NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s decision to accept resignations of some PTI members of National Assembly, Suri said that he had already accepted resignations of lawmakers and even he sent a reference to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to get them de-notified as members of the house. He stated that the incumbent NA speaker’s decision was unlawful and unconstitutional, as resignations could never be approved in parts.

He said that all the members had resigned en bloc and submitted simultaneously; hence, it was not possible to differentiate between them. Suri challenged that if the “imported government” had the courage, the ECP should announce by-elections on 130 seats instantly. He suggested the federal government go for general elections so as to get the country out of the prevailing untold problems.