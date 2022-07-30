Andrew optimistic for England cricket team’s tour to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – British Acting High Commissioner, Andrew Dalgleish was optimistic on the long-awaited tour of the England cricket team to Pakistan and hoped that English cricketers would be very excited to come here.

“I hope they (England cricket team) will come and I’m confident that they will the very excited about going back to Pakistan,” he said in an exclusive talk with APP. “We have got to sort-out the details about that (tour) but I’m remaining very optimistic. Will they (England) beat the Pakistani team yes, but I’m not prepared to comment on it.”

According to tentative details of the tour, it would be the first visit by England’s team here in 17 years. Both countries would likely play seven T20Is and three Test matches. The T20Is were likely to be played in two venues Karachi and Lahore. The tentative schedule for two venues T20I series has four matches slated to be played in Karachi on September 20, 22, 23 and 25, while three matches in Lahore on September 28, 30 and October 2.

To a question about the Commonwealth Games 2022 being staged in Birmingham, he said he was delighted that England was hosting the Commonwealth Games 2022. “I think we’ve got more than hundred people coming from Pakistan around 60 athletes competing in 12 different events, so good luck to them. It is great to see the women’s cricket for the first time in the Games. We know the Pakistan women’s team is a force to be reckoned with, so we’ll be following the event very closely,” he said.