Our Staff Reporter

Awareness walk held about breastfeeding

MOHMAND    –    An awareness walk was held in connection with the World Breastfeeding Week in Ghalanai; head­quarter of Mohmand tribal district here on Friday.

In this regard, a pro­gramme was held in the Jirga Hall in which MNA Sajid Khan, Nazim Baizai Maulana Rafiullah, Na­zim Lower Mohmand Malik Naveed Ahmed, additional deputy com­missioner district Mo­hmand, district health officer (DHO) tribal lead­ers and others partici­pated.

Speaking on the oc­casion, Nutrition Pro­gramme coordinator said that the month of August is celebrated as the overall global month of awareness about the benefits of mother’s milk. He urged the el­ders to create awareness about the importance of breastfeeding to chil­dren.

District health officer said that the efficacy of mother’s feeding to her child is important be­cause there are enough fats, vitamins, proteins and enzymes in moth­er’s milk, which is very important for the child growth. He added that every child should be given breast milk for 6 months because moth­er’s milk contains com­plete nutrition.

He informed that every ninth wom­an in Pakistan is diag­nosed with breast can­cer because most of the mothers do not breast­feed their children. He said that when mothers breastfeed their chil­dren; they do not get joint pain, cancer etc.

He said that 48 per cent of children in Pakistan suffer from malnutrition, while 40 per cent of chil­dren lose weight because mothers do not breast­feed their children for two years. He said that a child needs 200 to 250 ml of milk on a daily basis

