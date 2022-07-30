Awareness walk held about breastfeeding
MOHMAND – An awareness walk was held in connection with the World Breastfeeding Week in Ghalanai; headquarter of Mohmand tribal district here on Friday.
In this regard, a programme was held in the Jirga Hall in which MNA Sajid Khan, Nazim Baizai Maulana Rafiullah, Nazim Lower Mohmand Malik Naveed Ahmed, additional deputy commissioner district Mohmand, district health officer (DHO) tribal leaders and others participated.
Speaking on the occasion, Nutrition Programme coordinator said that the month of August is celebrated as the overall global month of awareness about the benefits of mother’s milk. He urged the elders to create awareness about the importance of breastfeeding to children.
District health officer said that the efficacy of mother’s feeding to her child is important because there are enough fats, vitamins, proteins and enzymes in mother’s milk, which is very important for the child growth. He added that every child should be given breast milk for 6 months because mother’s milk contains complete nutrition.
He informed that every ninth woman in Pakistan is diagnosed with breast cancer because most of the mothers do not breastfeed their children. He said that when mothers breastfeed their children; they do not get joint pain, cancer etc.
He said that 48 per cent of children in Pakistan suffer from malnutrition, while 40 per cent of children lose weight because mothers do not breastfeed their children for two years. He said that a child needs 200 to 250 ml of milk on a daily basis