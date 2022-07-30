Balochistan cabinet to donate half of its salary in fundraising for flood victims

Assistance to be requested from regional, foreign humanitarian organisations, personalities, says Farah.

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bi­zenjo, provin­cial ministers and govern­ment spokespersons have an­nounced to give half of their salaries in the fundraising programme initiated for the flood affected families of Balo­chistan.

“The government took the decision of fundraising for providing maximum relief and rehabilitation of the flood vic­tims,” spokesperson of the Gov­ernment of Balochistan, Farah Azeem Shah said.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Balochistan spokes­person said the assistance will be requested from regional and foreign humanitarian organ­isations and personalities.

“The provincial government will continue its efforts till the complete rehabilitation of the flood victims,” she said while seeking support from across the country. She said in this hour of difficulty, the people of the country should help the flood victims.

About relief operations launched by the government in calamity-hit areas, she noted that Chief Minister Balochistan, Chief Secretary Balochistan, district administration, Pak Army, PDMA and other relief and rescue organisations were busy day and night to rescue the people and provide them maximum relief.

“Instead of criticising unnec­essarily, support the provincial government administration and other organisations en­gaged in the rescue operation,” she urged.

The spokesperson deplored that unwarranted and baseless criticism was increasing the hardships of the flood victims and spreading despair among the people.

There was an urgent need to promote positive trends on electronic and social media as a wave of misinformation and disinformation was engulfing our country, she said.

She lamented that the anti-social elements were trying un­successfully to divide us on the basis of language and national­ism through social media.

“Instead of becoming a tool of the enemy, people should defend their country and homeland on every front,” she said stressing the need for col­lective approach in this hour of pain and suffering.

“We as a nation and as Paki­stanis, come forward to help the flood victims. Relief and rescue operations are in full swing as the provincial gov­ernment will not leave the people alone in this difficult time,” she said