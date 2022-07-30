Agencies

Balochistan minister Zamrak escapes vehicle attack

KILLA ABDULLAH     –    Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Provin­cial Minister for Food and Central Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) re­mained safe after his ve­hicle was fired at by un­identified armed men on Quetta-Chaman Highway near Maizai Adda area of district Killa Abdullah in Balochistan province on Friday. According to Dep­uty Commissioner (DC), Killa Abdullah, Muneer Kakar, unidentified armed men opened fire on the ve­hicle of Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai near Maizai Adda area of district Killa Abdullah on Quetta-Cha­man Highway at the time when he was inspecting his constituency to inspect the situation in the wake of recent downpours. The assailants managed to escape after police, lev­ies and private guards in­cluded in the convoy also opened fire in retaliation. Condemning attack on Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan, Mir Ab­dul Quddus Bizenjo direct­ed the concerned authori­ties to arrest perpetrators involved in the crime.

