Balochistan minister Zamrak escapes vehicle attack
KILLA ABDULLAH – Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Provincial Minister for Food and Central Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) remained safe after his vehicle was fired at by unidentified armed men on Quetta-Chaman Highway near Maizai Adda area of district Killa Abdullah in Balochistan province on Friday. According to Deputy Commissioner (DC), Killa Abdullah, Muneer Kakar, unidentified armed men opened fire on the vehicle of Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai near Maizai Adda area of district Killa Abdullah on Quetta-Chaman Highway at the time when he was inspecting his constituency to inspect the situation in the wake of recent downpours. The assailants managed to escape after police, levies and private guards included in the convoy also opened fire in retaliation. Condemning attack on Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directed the concerned authorities to arrest perpetrators involved in the crime.