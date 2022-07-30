BHC declares appointment of ombudsperson legally ineffective, void

QUETTA – The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Friday declared the appointment of Provincial Ombudsper­son on Prevention of Ha­rassment of Women at Work Place, Sabra Islam as legally ineffective and void. The Hon’ble Court stopped the ombudsper­son from working with im­mediate effect. A division bench consisting of Chief Justice (CJ) Balochistan High Court (BHC), Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Rozi Khan Baraich gave a verdict on the pe­tition. It may be recalled that the provincial ombud­sperson was appointed three years ago under the Prevention of Harassment of Women at Work Act. The Hon’ble Court also invalidated the extension of two more years of the provincial ombudsper­son. The Balochistan High Court in its verdict asked the Women Development Department to call appli­cations for fresh appoint­ment as per law.