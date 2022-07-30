Boy drowns, three bodies fished out

KARACHI – A 12-year-old boy drowned in Malir river, when three other bodies were also fished out in different areas of the city.

The boy, Mohammad Hanif, drowned in the river near Old Thana, Magsi Goth, in Malir amid rainfall, police and rescue services said. Memon Goth SHO Ateeq Rehman said that the boy was accompanying his mother, who was washing clothes with rainwater on the bank of the river. Edhi Foundation spokesperson said bodies of three persons apparently drowned over the last few days were fished out from drains in Manghopir, Gulistan-i-Jauhar and from near Bagh-i-Korangi bridge. One of them was identified as Mushtaq Ahmed while efforts were under way to ascertain identity of the others, he said.