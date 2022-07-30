CCJ offers luxurious living style in centre of Jehlum city

LAHORE – City Center Jehlum, a luxurious project, had been underway for a long time now. With penthouses, apartments, and feasibility of malls in one spot, the project has a lot to offer, making customer satisfaction, the main priority. CCJ became one of the most awaited projects of all times bringing the world of entertainment and comfort under one roof. With top class security services, entertainment areas, shopping malls, and high-end technologically advanced setups, CCJ offers a luxurious living style in the center of Jehlum city and on the landmark of Jehlum.

28th July, 2022, became a day marked on the calendar for the launch event of the City Center Jehlum. The extravagant project with multiple story malls and apartments was led out with a dazzling event followed by celebrities and a significant personnel. The event included movie star, Ali Rehman who is the brand ambassador of the project; meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Jhelum and Deputy Police Officer were also present.

ATAC, the structural engineering company of CCJ, and Noor Khan Studios, the interior partners were present. Qazi Saleem, the CEO of QJ groups gave his remarks on the whole experience and the project and promised that he would take an initiative to finish building commercial building in the coming 3 years and residential ones in the next 5 years. The launch was followed by a marvelous performance by the Bakshi Brothers after which the ceremony came to an end.