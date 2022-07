LAHORE – The consultation for the appointment of ministers in the Punjab Assembly has begun. Sources privy to the development said the names of former gov­ernor Punjab Omar Sar­fraz Cheema and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry are being con­sidered for the post of Punjab home minister. Raja Basharat is likely to get the law ministry of Punjab, while the name of Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-din is likely to be made Pun­jab’s prosecution minister.