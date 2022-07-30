Court awards life imprisonment to ten accused in land grabbing case

SARGODHA – Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court Shahzad Hussain Bhatti on Friday awarded life imprisonment to ten accused, including two patwaris and a girdawar, in a government land occupation case.

According to an ACE spokesperson, the ACE took action against a land grabber group which was grabbing government land after making bogus papers; to which, Regional Director ACE Asma Ijaz ordered an inquiry and charges against the accused were proved, and a case was registered against them.

On Friday, after completing arguments, the court awarded 30-year life imprisonment to patwari Ahmad Sher, patwari Muhammad Khan, girdawar Muhammad Akram, Hammad Alam, Ahmad, Muhammad Shafique, Syed Talat Hussain, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Saeed and Malik Muhammad Iqbal besides imposing a fine of Rs600,000.

ADC reviews performance of price control magistrates

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo said on Friday the price control magistrates should play their role to resolve the issue of overpricing and hoarding in the district. Prices of food items should be displayed at prominent points so that consumers did not face any difficulty in comparing prices.

He was reviewing the individual performance of price control magistrates in the committee room of his office. Assistant commissioners and price control magistrates were also present. The ADC appreciated the efforts of the administrative officers concerned for better monitoring of the auction of fruits and vegetables in the early morning in the Fruit and Vegetable Market.

He reviewed the individual performance of the price control magistrates from July 22 to July 29. He asked the magistrates to improve their performances.

Eight held with contraband

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested eight accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

According to police, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested eight criminals, and recovered 100-litre liquor, 650 gram hashish, three pistols and a gun.

The accused were identified as Arslan, Naveed, Mudassar, Sanaullah and others. Cases have been registered against the accused.