Court postpones Yousaf Raza Gilani’s indictment

ISLAMABAD – An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday once again postponed the indictment of former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in reference pertaining to ‘illegal’ award of contract of a media campaign. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Former prime minister Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani couldn’t attend the court proceeding this day at this the further hearing was adjourned till September 8.

The NAB had alleged Gilani for misuse of powers in award of an advertising campaign contract of universes services funds.

Former Principal Information Officer Saleem Baig had also been named in the case.