Court rejects bail application of land grabber

RAWALPNDI – An anti-terrorism court on Friday has rejected post-arrest bail application of a notorious land mafia king-cum-director of an illegal housing society in terrorism and illegal weapons case. Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Number 1 Special Judge Hamid Hussain has dismissed bail application of Chaudhry Nahim Ijaz, the director of illegal Blue World City. The officials of Police Station Civil Lines had booked Chaudhry Nahim Ijaz along with many others under sections 337-Ai/353/148/149/427/ 109 of PPC, 7 (Anti Terrorism Act) and 13-2 (b) of Punjab Arms Ordinance in August 2021 when the accused had gone into a clash with their opponents, the owners of another illegal housing scheme Abdullah City in the district courts where both parties appeared for hearing a case in a court of law. It may be noted that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had also rejected the bail of Chaudhry Nahim Ijaz a couple of days ago and Civil Lines police officials had arrested him from the premises of the apex court. Later, the accused was shifted to Adiala Jail amid tight security.