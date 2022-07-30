Difficult decisions taken to avoid default: PM Shehbaz

| Says promoting foreign investments govt’s priority.

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government took difficult decisions to revive the economy and save the country from default.

“We took over the reins of government in difficult times under the policy of state first and politics later,” the PM said this while talking to a delegation of Pak-US Business Forum which called on him here on Friday. He told the delegation that the promotion of foreign investment in Pakistan is the foremost priority of the government. The Prime Minister said that by implementing short-term and long-term planning in the power sector, we will reduce the dependence on imported oil.

He said, “We are making efforts to generate 6 to 7 thousand megawatt power from solar and wind energy projects on priority basis.” Shehbaz Sharif said the government banned the import of luxury goods as well as reduced unnecessary government expenditures. The delegation appreciated measures taken by the government for the provision of facilities to the export industry and special attention to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his stance on the working of State institutions to work within the ambit of the Constitution. “It is important that all state organs act within the domains stipulated by the Constitution,” he said in a tweet. PM Sharif emphasized that his speech in the National Assembly was focused on the smooth working of democratic system.

“The core of my argument during my speech at National Assembly was that for a democratic system to work smoothly and effectively,” he said, He said, “Without understanding this, we will be moving in a circle, getting nowhere,” he said.