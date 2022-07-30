Our Staff Reporter

Difficult decisions taken to avoid default: PM Shehbaz

| Says promoting foreign investments govt’s priority.

ISLAMABAD    –   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government took difficult decisions to revive the economy and save the country from default.

“We took over the reins of government in difficult times under the policy of state first and politics later,” the PM said this while talking to a delegation of Pak-US Business Forum which called on him here on Friday. He told the delegation that the promotion of foreign investment in Pakistan is the foremost priority of the government. The Prime Minister said that by implementing short-term and long-term planning in the power sector, we will reduce the dependence on imported oil.

He said, “We are making efforts to generate 6 to 7 thousand megawatt power from solar and wind energy projects on priority basis.” Shehbaz Sharif said the government banned the import of luxury goods as well as reduced unnecessary government expenditures. The delegation appreciated measures taken by the government for the provision of facilities to the export industry and special attention to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his stance on the working of State institutions to work within the ambit of the Constitution. “It is important that all state organs act within the domains stipulated by the Constitution,” he said in a tweet. PM Sharif emphasized that his speech in the National Assembly was focused on the smooth working of democratic system.

“The core of my argument during my speech at National Assembly was that for a democratic system to work smoothly and effectively,” he said, He said, “Without understanding this, we will be moving in a circle, getting nowhere,” he said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Rupee must be strengthened if imports reduced by $5bn: Shaukat Tarin

National

PTI pushed country into quagmire of problems: Fazlur Rehman

National

LHC Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi passes away

National

5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts coastal parts of Balochistan

Business

Weekly currency report: Expected rupee stability at 240 to the dollar

Islamabad

PM’s visit to Taank, DG Khan postponed due to bad weather

Lahore

Power shortfall recedes to 5500 MW due to monsoon, vacations

National

Pakistan intends to fly directly to the US

Islamabad

Federal ministers summoned to brief next PDM meeting

Karachi

PTI received Jewish and Indian funds, says Sharjeel Memon

1 of 11,108

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More