Drug awareness walk organised

Lakki marwat-The district education department with the support of Boy Scouts Association held an anti-drug awareness walk in Lakki city on Friday.

Led by senior officials of the education department, the walk started at Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School and culminated at Qazi Ishfaq Chowk.

Schools’ principals and headmasters, teachers, students and scouts participated in the walk. The participants carried banners inscribed with messages highlighting the hazardous effect of use of narcotics.

The speakers, while addressing the participants said that the drug abuse is a major menace and there is a need to launch collective efforts to save our youths from its harmful effects.

They also stressed the need for making youths aware of side effects of using narcotics and other drugs.

They called upon students to say no to drugs and raise awareness among people about its harmful effects.

They urged that the teachers should come forward and plan an effective role to root out this menace from society.