E-filing system to be initiated in six sectors of Civil Secretariat Balochistan: Rubaba

QUETTA – Parliamentary Secretary Sci­ence and Information Technol­ogy Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Friday said that the E-filing system would be started in six departments of Civil Secretariat Balochistan, after the success of which it system to be intro­duced in more departments.

She expressed these views while talking in the departmen­tal briefing given by the Depart­ment of Science and Informa­tion Technology here.

On this occasion, Secretary Science and IT Muhammad Tayyab Lahri while giving a briefing to the Parliamentary Secretary Dr Rababa Khan Bule­di said that since 2011 the De­partment of Science and IT was serving as a separate depart­ment and providing information technology support to various provincial departments includ­ing the Home Department.

He said that at present, the working on formation of 12 apps of various departments of Balochistan were being con­tinued which were in the final stages of completion.

Secretary IT Mohammad Tayyab Lahri highlighted the progress made on various ongo­ing IT projects in the province.

Parliamentary Secretary Sci­ence and Technology Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Ruba­ba Khan Buledi said that the al­ready established institutions should be used to make the graduates studying and gradu­ating in the educational insti­tutions of Balochistan skilled in various fields of IT and such training modules should be created which would prove to be a source of honorable em­ployment.

Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the Quetta and Gwadar Safe City projects should be completed by 2023 so that the objectives for which these proj­ects were established could be achieved.

She said that the nine IT institu­tions established in different dis­tricts would be made functional by removing the shortage of trained manpower in Balochistan including the provincial capital Quetta, therefore, we would try to complete all the projects and goals within the stipulated period so that the people could benefit from their fruits.