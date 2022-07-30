ECP de-notifies 11 PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] on Friday de-notified the 11 PTI MNAs and said the date of bye-election on these vacant seats will be announced soon.

The resignations of 11 PTI MNAs were sent by the National Assembly Secretariat. The Speaker National Assembly, by exercising the powers conferred under Clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of Pakistan, formally accepted the resignations submitted in the National Assembly Secretariat.

According to the Election Commission, Ali Muhammad, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Ali, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Farrukh Habib, Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Jameel Ahmed, Muhammad Akram and Abdul Shakoor have been de-notified on the general seats, while Shireen Mazari and Shandana Gulzar have been de-notified on the reserved seats. As many as 120 resignations of PTI MNAs are still pending in the National Assembly Secretariat for the last four months.

In a later development, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf announced in the National Assembly session that the 11 PTI MNAs seats have been become vacant.

“The resignations of eleven PTI MNAs have been verified and accepted,” said the speaker.

Earlier, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi informed the house that Pakistan is in process of signing agreements with different countries for the export of manpower.

He said the countries with which the agreements are being pursued include Romania, Portugal, Denmark, Italy, Belgium, Hungary, Greece, UK, Kuwait, Libya and Lebanon. The agreement will be in two months.

He said that the agreements for export of manpower have already been signed with Germany, Malaysia and Korea.

About the call-attention notice on price-hike, Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Rana Ishaq Khan said salaries of the employees have been enhanced by 15 percent in the budget and a raise has also been given to the pensioners.

To another calling attention notice, Parliamentary Secretary for Power Rana Iradat Sharif Khan told the house that recruitments will be made in DISCOs on merit.