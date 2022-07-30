Agencies

Eight dead in ‘devastating’ Kentucky flooding

Jackson, United States – Flash flooding caused by torrential rains has killed at least eight people in eastern Kentucky and left some residents stranded on rooftops and in trees, the governor of the south-central US state said Thursday. The world has been hit by extreme weather events in recent months, incidents that scientists say are an unmistakable sign of climate change.
“This is going to be the worst flooding in recent memory, devastating and deadly,” Governor Andy Beshear told local NBC affiliate WLEX in an interview. “We’re going to end up with double-digit deaths. Right now, I believe we can confirm at least eight, but that number is increasing, it seems, by the hour.”

