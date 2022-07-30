Enrollment Campaign

Pakistan has more than 22.8 million out-of-school children, the second-highest number in the world according to UNICEF. Admittedly, a poor enrollment rate is a major problem that many districts are trying to combat. Khyber, for instance, has launched an admissions campaign with the hopes that the number of school-going children will increase. But will these small-scale attempts be enough to promote education in Pakistan? The short answer is probably not. While they are a step in the right direction, the education sector needs state-level policies that will revamp its structure in order to operate successfully and foster a culture of literacy in the country.

The reason why Pakistan’s education system is in shambles goes beyond just low admission rates. Less than one percent of the 2022-2023 budget was allocated for the sector, pointing towards a serious lack of finances which prevents the government from improving infrastructure, building more schools to increase accessibility to education, managing operating costs, hiring qualified teachers, offering teacher training programmes, providing vital resources like textbooks, modifying the assessment system and subsidising education so that it is affordable for the masses. Encouraging enrollment rates in isolation will not suffice and may in fact be counterproductive as parents are more likely to withdraw their children from poor functioning schools that promise no positive results.

Throughout the years, a large sum of data has been released detailing the urgent problem of education in Pakistan but still, remedial action is rather disappointing. State-level policies have failed to bring about the change required. Districts like Khyber may be tackling social barriers that prevent children from going to school—like permission—but larger obstacles still remain. The government must address problems like public schools being too expensive, too far, or not desirable because families would rather have their children earn a living. Holistic and all-encompassing solutions are needed so that high enrollment actually translates into schools being beneficial for children.