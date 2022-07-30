Epilepsy drugs shortage

It is a fact that many priorities are missing from our national healthcare system; regular availability of essential drugs is one of them. A deliberate shortage of essential medicines is like a professional crime frequently committed by license holders of pharmaceutical companies. The concerned health bodies like the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) and the Pharma Bureau (PB) and of course the clinicians too –become indifferent in hours of need.