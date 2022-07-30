Everyone has to save country together: Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rasheed has said that whatever kind of intervention is happening, everyone has to save the country together.

In his tweet, former Interior Minister Rasheed said that Pakistan is in danger of bankruptcy if the country will not receive bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) soon.

Sheikh Rasheed said the country is going through worst economic and political crisis, Foreign exchange reserves have dwindled to alarming levels.

He said that the poor people has no food to eat, money for electricity bills and school fee of children. He said that the poor people are in worst shape as factories have been closed, inflation rate has been increased and they cannot even buy flour.

Rasheed further added that political chaos, distraction and instability are leading Pakistan towards destruction.

He concluded saying that every single day is important, everyone will have to sit together otherwise people will decide for themselves.