Fesco releases 11,000 electricity meters for new connections

FAISALABAD – The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) released 11,000 single phase electricity meters for new connections and replacement of defective ones.

A FESCO spokesperson said on Friday that 2,606 meters were issued to first circle while 2,532 released for second circle. Similarly, 2,574 meters were issued to Jhang circle, 2,079 meters to Sargodha and 1,209 meters to Mianwali circles.

He said that 1,171 meters would be used for new connections in first circle, 1,085 in second circle, 1,149 in Jhang circle, 1,140 in Sargodha circle and 455 in Mianwali circle. Similarly, 1,434 meters would be used for replacement of defective meters in first circle, 1,447 in second circle, 1,425 in Jhang circle, 939 in Sargodha circle and 754 meters in Mianwali circle.

He said that 21 transformers of 100-KVA were also released for field stores of Faisalabad and Chiniot so that these could be used during an emergency, he added.

Rs22,000 fine imposed on profiteers

Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs22,000 fine on shopkeepers for selling essential items at higher-than-the-government-fixed rates, here on Friday.

According to official sources, the team held 45 inspections in various markets and bazaars and imposed fine on profiteers.

Abid Bhatti appointed FDA additional DG

The Punjab government has appointed Abid Hussain Bhatti as Additional Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

Earlier, he was working as additional deputy commissioner (Finance and Planning) Faisalabad. The Punjab government has issued notification in this regard. The post of FDA additional director general was lying vacant.