News Desk

FIA court summons PM Shehbaz, Hamza for indictment on next hearing

FIA’s Special Central Court in Lahore on Saturday summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz for indictment in Rs25 billion money laundering case on the next date of the hearing on September 7, 2022.

Earlier, accepting the petitions filed by both PM Shehbaz and former Punjab chief minister, the court granted both of them one-day exemption from today’s hearing.

Earlier, Amjad Pervez Advocate, counsel for both PM Shehbaz and Hamza, told the court that the prime minister could not appear today since he had official engagements while Hamza remained busy yesterday in connection with the election of Punjab Assembly speaker; therefore, he, too, could not come to the court today.

“Therefore, it is prayed to the court to exempt both my clients from appearance today,” he said.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Rupee must be strengthened if imports reduced by $5bn: Shaukat Tarin

National

PTI pushed country into quagmire of problems: Fazlur Rehman

National

LHC Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi passes away

National

5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts coastal parts of Balochistan

Business

Weekly currency report: Expected rupee stability at 240 to the dollar

Islamabad

PM’s visit to Taank, DG Khan postponed due to bad weather

Lahore

Power shortfall recedes to 5500 MW due to monsoon, vacations

National

Pakistan intends to fly directly to the US

Islamabad

Federal ministers summoned to brief next PDM meeting

Karachi

PTI received Jewish and Indian funds, says Sharjeel Memon

1 of 8,767

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More