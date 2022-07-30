FIA court summons PM Shehbaz, Hamza for indictment on next hearing

FIA’s Special Central Court in Lahore on Saturday summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz for indictment in Rs25 billion money laundering case on the next date of the hearing on September 7, 2022.

Earlier, accepting the petitions filed by both PM Shehbaz and former Punjab chief minister, the court granted both of them one-day exemption from today’s hearing.

Earlier, Amjad Pervez Advocate, counsel for both PM Shehbaz and Hamza, told the court that the prime minister could not appear today since he had official engagements while Hamza remained busy yesterday in connection with the election of Punjab Assembly speaker; therefore, he, too, could not come to the court today.

“Therefore, it is prayed to the court to exempt both my clients from appearance today,” he said.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case.