FIA Cyber Crime Wing receives 102,772 complaints: Senate informed

ISLAMABAD – Senate informed on Friday that in 2021, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has received 102,772 complaints, out of which verification of 80,803 complaints has been completed.

Responding to queries during question hour in Senate, Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan said that 15,973 enquiries have been registered on verified complaints and 1,213 enquiries have been converted into cases.

“Complete challans of 591 of the registered cases have been submitted in court of law,” he said adding that as many as 1,306 criminals were arrested in the registered cases.

3 human traffickers nabbed

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Peshawar has arrested three accused including a proclaimed smuggler during successful raids in various areas. Spokesperson FIA told that the raiding team nabbed most wanted smuggler Allah Noor during a successful operation in Peshawar. The accused was involved in sending over 200 people illegally to Italy through land routes, he said. The accused minted hundreds of thousands rupees from the innocent people under guise of valid visas.

Later, the accused was handed over to FIA Gujrat circle for further investigation as he was wanted in 20 human trafficking cases.

Similarly, in other separate raids, the FIA teams accused Khalid and Waheedur Rehman and recovered fake visas, stamps and other documents from them.

They were involved in preparing fake visas and other documents. Investigation has been started against both the accused after registration of cases.