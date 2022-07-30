Financial Times report exposed Imran: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly reacted to the story carried by British newspaper The Financial Times about financial resources of PTI chief Imran Khan and termed Imran Niazi a bunch of massive contradictions, lies and hypocrisy.

The Prime Minister in his tweet questioned, “Could it get more damning?” He said the charade of self-proclaimed honesty & righteousness has been busted by the Financial Times story that details the flow of foreign funding into PTI bank accounts.

Meanwhile, the PM in order to counter PTI in Punjab has decided to make his party MPs in Punjab more strong and told them to reach out to people and effectively counter the narrative of Imran Khan.

He said this while talking to various MNAs who called on him at the PM Office here yesterday.

Those who called on him were Gohar Muhammad Baloch, Rao Muhammad Ajmal and Naveed Jeeva.

Chairman Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Sherpao, which is an ally of the ruling coalition, also called on the Prime Minister. Political situation in KP province also came under discussion.