FIR lodged against two Islamabad police officers over kidnapping allegations

Peshawar police on Wednesday registered a case of kidnapping, vehicle theft, and vandalism against two sub-inspectors of the Islamabad police.

A case was registered in the complaint of a local citizen in Rehman Baba police station of Peshawar.

According to the FIR, the Islamabad Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) conducted a home raid in the Rehman Baba area of Peshawar, during which the Islamabad police arrested three suspects and seized two vehicles.

In the FIR, the citizen said the officials also ransacked the house. In the complaint of the citizen, a case has registered against 11 people including 2 sub-inspectors of Islamabad Police.

On June 26 of this year, Islamabad police raided the house of a citizen in the Rehman Baba area. During the raid, police arrested three persons and seized two vehicles.

