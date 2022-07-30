Five more die amid heavy rains in Punjab, KP

| Met office says monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in parts of country | High-flood warning issued for 104 villages in Muzaffargarh district.

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR/ MUZAFFARGARH – At least five more people died amid heavy rains in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces on Friday as authorities warn of heavy downpour followed by flash floods in different parts of the country.

At least three people were killed and seven others injured as heavy rains caused damage to 20 houses during the last 24 hours, KP’s Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said Friday.

According to officials, a person and a child died in district Lower Dir while one death was reported from Buner. Similarly three children and a man got injured in Mohmand, one female in Lower Dir and a female and a child in tribal district Orakzai.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of heavy rains likely to generate urban flooding and trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas during the prevailing monsoon. Monsoon currents were continuously penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country.

Also, two men died and 12 others sustained injuries after a wall of a mosque collapsed in Jhelum during Friday prayers. According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred in Kala Deo area of Jhelum, a private TV channel reported. The faithful were offering Jumma prayers when the wall of the mosque collapsed on them due to heavy rain. The Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Muzaffargarh district administration Friday issued high flood warning to 104 villages across the district.

Pakistan Army continues its relief efforts in flood hit areas of the country. In Othal area of Balochistan, 2,300 individuals of four villages have been evacuated to safer places while shelter and cooked meals were provided to the affected population. Telecommunication services have been restored in most of Balochistan. Five medical camps were established in flood hit areas of Balochistan including Hub, Gaddani, Bela and Duddar and Jhal Magsi, and Gwadar. Army dewatering teams have cleared Gwadar area. Coastal highway blocked at Aghore has been opened for traffic.