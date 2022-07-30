Free registration of fertilizers dealers to begin soon

MULTAN – Punjab government would soon start process of free registration of fertilizers dealers to ensure hassle-free supply of fertilizers to farmers at fixed price. Agriculture spokesperson said on Friday that those who would apply till last date, Sep 14, 2022, would be able to get licence for fertilizers dealership for six months without any cost and would also be exempted from training. He said that it was mandatory for those interested in fertilizers business to undergo registration to ensure prompt and easy supply of quality fertilizers to farmers at the fixed price. He said that those willing to avail free registration facility should obtain form the offices of deputy director or assistant director agriculture extension or download it from the web site ‘www.agripunjab.gov.pk’. Xerox copy of the form would also be admissible. Applications should be submitted to the office of assistant director on or before Sep 14, 2022, spokesperson said, adding that applications submitted till Sep 14 would be exempted from any fee or training compulsion.