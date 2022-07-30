Gen Bajwa, CENTCOM chief vow to further boost Pak-US ties

n Pakistan desires enhanced strategic partnership with China: COAS.

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Commander United States (US) CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla held a telephonic conversation yesterday, ISPR Directorate has said.

In a statement issued here, the ISPR said that during the conversation, they discussed in detail the matters of mutual interests, regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation.

The COAS said, “Pakistan values its relations with US and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.” Both the leaders reiterated the desire to further enhance the bilateral relations in all fields.

The Commander US CENTCOM acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces. He appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Nong Rong called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the GHQ here.

The ISPR Directorate said that during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC and regional security were discussed in detail.

The COAS said that Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs and “we look forward to enhancing our strategic partnership with China.”

He reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary thanked the Army Chief for special measures taken for the provision of safe and secure environment for Chinese personnel employed on various projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability. He also assured to play his role for further improvement in the diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.