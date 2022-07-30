Ghulam Mehmood Dogar becomes new CCPO

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Friday appointed Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Additional Inspector General of Police Logistics & Procurement in Central Police Office, as Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

It may be mentioned here that Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, a grade-21 officer, had served as the CCPO Lahore in the past.

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar belonged to the 21st Common, while he had also served as DIG Operations Lahore and Chief Traffic Officer Lahore.

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar had vast experience of working at key posts in police service as he had worked as RPO Sahiwal, RPO Faisalabad, DIG IT and DIT Technical Procurement CPO Punjab.

The newly appointed CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar joined the Police Service Pakistan as an ASP in 1993, and belonged to the 21st Common Training Programme.

He has served as the ASP Nawabshah, Pannu Aqil and Khairpur; SP Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi, Central District Karachi, Headquarters Garden Karachi; SSP Security Karachi; DPO Nasirabad; SSP Operations Quetta; CTO Lahore; AIG Training; CPO Punjab and DIG Operations Lahore.

During his previous tenure as the CCPO, Dogar tightened the noose around the criminals. He also launched a crackdown against the land grabbers and miscreants. He bridged the trust deficit gap between the general public and the police by conducting open courts. He also established Anti-land grabbing cell, Non-emergency helpline and also conducted flag marches in order to develop a sense of security among the citizens. Due to his zero tolerance policy, miscreants left the city and the country. He is considered as a professional, honest and a seasoned police officer.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi appointed Brig (retd) M Musaddiq Abbasi as his adviser on anti-corruption matters.

Earlier, soon after the oath-taking of new chief minister of Punjab – Parvez Elahi, the federal government removed CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana. He was directed to report to the Intelligence Bureau. Kamyana was appointed CCPO Lahore three months back when Hamza Shahbaz took oath as chief minister of the province.

Moreover, the Punjab government had also appointed Faisal Shahkar as new provincial Inspector General (IG) shortly after Rao Sardar refused to continue serving ahead of Punjab chief minister election on July 22. According to the notifications issued by Establishment Division, Rao Sardar Ali Khan was replaced with Faisal Shahkar. Rao Sardar was appointed as Pakistan Railways inspector general with immediate effect. Meanwhile, Faisal Shahkar, previously serving as the Railways inspector general has now been transferred and posted as the provincial police chief with immediate effect. Shahkar has also served in the United Nations’ special missions in Bosnia and Liberia among other countries.