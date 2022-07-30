Govt to ensure provision of health facilities to Islamabad residents, Senate told

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan has said that the government was taking steps to ensure provision of health and sanitation facilities to the people of Islamabad.

Responding to the members during question hour in the House on Friday, he said the Capital Development Authority is striving for bringing basic facilities in slums areas of the capital territory. Replying to another question, the Minister of State informed the House that CDA has completed a number of projects under its Environment Wing. He said parks, jogging tracks, cycle tracks and football grounds have been established for the general people of Islamabad.

Responding to a question regarding facilitations to Zaireen travelling to Iran, Shahadat Awan said convoy is formulated at Quetta after receipt of information on number of persons and buses and dedicated security is ensured under command of senior officers of Army or FC. He said security arrangements are made at Pakistan House in Taftan. He also pledged to ensure foolproof security to them.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that a special committee has been constituted to monitor the flood situation in the country. Speaking in the Senate, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought relief recommendations for the affected areas. He said the government will provide different assistance packages to farmers and people of urban areas who suffered from the natural calamity. Earlier, Senators urged the government to take prompt action and carryout relief operations in flood affected areas of the country. They called for waiving loans and utility bills of the affected people. Those who participated in the discussion included Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Manzoor Qadir, Ejaz Chaudhry, Tahir Bazinjo, Shafique Tareen and Saifullah Abro.

Earlier, the House offered fateha for the deceased Senator Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi and people who died in floods across the country. Later, a resolution acknowledging the services of former Senator Tahir Hussain Mashhadi was also passed unanimously. The resolution was presented by Senator Rukhsana Zuberi.