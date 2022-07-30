News Desk

Grievances may be with some individuals and not with institutions: Fazlur Rehman

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supremo and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said that there may be grievances from some individuals but not with institutions.

Addressing the event in Peshawar, the JUI-F chief said, “Our demand was that the establishment should be neutral.”

Maulana Fazl questioned and said, “Will all the decisions will be made by the three-member bench?”

JUI-F supremo said that the Prime Minister is working together with all his subordinate institutions.

Attacking the PTI chairman, Maulana Fazl said that Imran Khan used to say that he was ousted by a foreign power. Imran was not ousted but brought in by global power, the JUI-F chief said.

Maulana Fazl criticized the former prime minister and said that it is not enough to remove him from power but it is also necessary to undone his entity.

The PDM chief said that fighting a political and constitutional battle is the need of the hour. He further said that if any force works to destroy the morals of the youth, then the responsibility lies with the religious scholars.

“Respect for the judiciary is important to us,” Fazl said. But if a judge becomes controversial and gives protection to one party, this could have long-term consequences, the JUI-F supremo said.

Maulana Fazl lambasted Imran Khan and said that the one who asked for votes in favor of the Israeli candidate in Britain, speaks of freedom and education to the new generation.

Maulana alleged that the US Consulate continued to pay house rent to Imran Khan and the former prime minister also received foreign funding from Israel and India.

“We have to save the country and will fight the by-elections like one party,” the JUI-F chief said. Fazl claimed that the entire assembly of Kashmir has been bought by one person.

