Hamza Shahbaz to challenge Punjab Assembly speaker election

LAHORE – Former chief minister and Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Hamza Shah­baz has announced to challenge the election of Punjab Assembly Speaker, a private news channel reported on Friday.

According to details, the for­mer chief minister announced to challenge the Punjab Assem­bly Speaker’s election, saying that the poll was rigged. He raised objections over the se­rial numbers printed on the ballot papers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sibtan Khan was elected as the new speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

Sibtain Khan won the elec­tion after securing 185 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Saif ul Malook Khokhar obtained 175 votes. He was later sworn in as the speaker.

Four votes were rejected out of the 364 votes cast during the session, which was chaired by Panel of Chairman Wasim Badozai. The rejected votes in­cluded three of the Opposition and one of the PTI.

The Punjab Assembly speak­er’s seat fell vacant after the for­mer office bearer Parvaiz Elahi was elected as the chief minis­ter of Punjab on July 26.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Min­ister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a joint meeting of PTI and PMLQ’s provincial parlia­mentary party held on Friday at the Punjab Assembly. Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umer, Fawad Chaudhry, Umer Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Shah, Aun Ab­bas Bapi, Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal and MPAs attend­ed the meeting. At least 186 assembly members reiterated their determination to make the government’s candidate Sibtain Khan successful in the election of the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly. The par­liamentary party formulated a strategy for the election of the Speaker and MPAs were briefed about the election pro­cedure. The CM asserted that Allah Almighty would also suc­ceed them in this phase and Sibtain Khan would clinch vic­tory. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the majority was with them and Sibtain Khan will win. Asad Umer said that they are having full confidence in their colleagues.