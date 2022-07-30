Imran and Munro confirmed as Pakistan Jr League team mentors

LAHORE – South Africa’s highly-rated wrist spinner Imran Tahir and New Zealand’s T20 specialist Colin Munro were today confirmed as team mentors for the first of its kind six-team Pakistan Junior League, which will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium from 4-17 October. Imran and Munro have joined Daren Sammy, Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik who were last month named as mentors. The appointment of the sixth team mentor will be announced in due course. After the team naming rights have been confirmed, these celebrated former international stars will be allocated sides. Imran Tahir said: “Returning to Lahore for the Pakistan Junior League in a team mentor’s role is one of my most satisfying achievements as I still owe a lot to my country of birth. This is an exciting opportunity to work with emerging slow bowlers and help them develop and flourish so that they have a chance to emulate the great spinners this country has produced. With the amount of international cricket being played, this event will help Pakistan to amplify their pool of players, which, in turn, will increase playing opportunities and earning the prized national cap.” Colin Munro said: “I am excited to be part of the inaugural PJL, which I believe will be a game-changer for Pakistan cricket. I think the PCB has taken a lead here by launching this tournament, which will expose the young talent to the rigours and demands of top-level cricket and help Pakistan in the longer run. Working with youngsters, sharing knowledge and helping them grow in their careers is something that interests and excites me, and I am really looking forward to being a part of the PJL.”