Imran Khan should be held accountable for embezzling donations, says Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD    –    Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan should be held accountable for embez­zling donation funds.

Talking in Senate, she said today’s lead story of Financial Times (London) had disclosed the PTI chief’s 1.12 mil­lion dollars corruption, received from the Woot­ton club in the wake of charity. Sherry said a privilege motion should be brought against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan for bringing the country at the brink of destruction.

If the Rupee was be­ing depreciated, it was because of the bad eco­nomic policies of the PTI government, she added. She said we had execut­ed 23 programmes of International Monetary Fund with respect and dignity adding Pakistan took loan of Rs 24,000 billion in 70-year pe­riod while the PTI gov­ernment alone bor­rowed Rs 50,000 billion in just four years. She said the coalition part­ners’ government had saved the country from default and making all out efforts to bring it at the road to progress.

